A new 20mph speed limitwill be implemented following the decision of Sheffield councillors.

Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee has discussed the proposal to approve a new 20mph speed limit order in Walkley.

As reported last week, residents of the Sheffield suburb “overwhelmingly” supported the plans as during a consultation period on the matter, there were more than 5000 letters and A3 colour plans sent to each resident within Walkley, and the council received 135 emails of support and 27 objections.

The document added: “Some of the residents objecting to the scheme are generally supportive of 20mph speed limits but object to them being on the main roads such as Walkley Road and South Road.

Locals have supported plans for a 20mph zone in Walkley

“These are “C” class roads and the 20mph speed limit strategy states that whether these roads are included in the scheme is determined by speed data. Speed surveys showed that the average speed on these roads was below the 27mph threshold required for a road to be included in a sign only 20mph scheme and therefore we have no reason to excluded them.

“Local members are supportive about the inclusion of these roads.”

However, the council admitted that enforcement could be an issue as police may want to use their limited resources elsewhere so the aim is “ to build a community acceptance that 20mph is the appropriate maximum speed to travel at in residential areas”.

At the transport meeting, Lisa Blakemore, the principal transport planner from the council, told the chamber that the plan to introduce the 20mph zone in Walkley had divided the community: some thought it was another attack on the motorists, others claimed the scheme was not going far enough.

During the discussion, Coun Richard Shaw said it was “very heartening” to see the overwhelming support for the proposal.

Coun Ruth Mersereau said the FAQs published were very useful. She reiterated that people were most concerned about enforcement – which is a policing issue – and the amount of pavement parking in the area.

She added she would like the committee to write to Oliver Coppard, the South Yorkshire mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner, to highlight the need for more road policing in general.