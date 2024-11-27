There’s no popular way to end free parking, and in Yarm High Street, some traders and shoppers are not mincing words.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockton Council agreed to remove first hour free parking in Stockton and Yarm town centres, replacing it with a £1.50 charge for the first three hours, to raise an extra £800,000 a year from February 2025. Leaders defending the decisions said they had to make difficult decisions to fill a financial gap and balance the books.

But what do business owners and shoppers think of the matter? BBC Local Democracy reporter Gareth Lightfoot visited Yarm High Street to chat to people about the new toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a disastrous decision”, says Paddy Morton, 49, manager of award-winning, 170-year-old Strickland & Holt independent department store. “I think the free hour at the beginning is absolutely crucial to any high street. Obviously there’s the drop in trade which is critical.

Bath Lane North short stay car park in Stockton. Picture: Gareth Lightfoot

“Those individual purchases people make, whether it’s a coffee or picking up a card, if you add those up they can make a crucial difference to the viability of businesses. Then there’s the community element – for lots of people it’s part of their routine and social life.”

Pointing to loss of bank branches, worries from the recent Budget and free parking in out-of-town shopping centres, he adds: “I think it’s really stupid to make it harder to compete.”

Senior surfacing artist Mike Rollinson, 44, who has walked into the High Street, says: “Absolutely against it. We literally just signed a petition against it. The high street’s dying, the last thing you need to do it tax people to come and spend their money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Gappy, a 32-year-old manager at Luna Blu Tapas & Cocktails which opened five years ago, agrees it might deter customers with other rising costs, but says: “It’s swings and roundabouts. There’s pros and cons. I can see it from both sides. I think the hour free does help. During the day here it tends to be an older crowd who probably rely on that free parking.”

Paddy Morton, a manager at Strickland & Holt independent department store on Yarm High Street. Picture: LDR.

He says it might encourage people to spend more time, but not necessarily more money, as the hour’s free parking helps a quick turnaround of customers stopping for a quick drink and bite: “I think it depends on the season. With it being Christmas I don’t think people will loiter around in the cold much.”

Helen Camsell, 55, owner of the 12-year-old Mockingbird Deli, says: “The worry is it’ll stop people popping into the high street and popping out again. They might have longer to spend, but at the cost of £1.50 is that going to deter people coming anyway?”

Among those parking on the street are 57-year-old business owner Andrea Summersgill from Marske, who said: “I don’t think £1.50 for three hours is excessive. I would probably be more than willing to pay that. Quite often when I come I do a bit of shopping and might have some lunch, so I probably need more than an hour anyway. For people who might be nipping in to get something, that’s going to be a bit annoying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired off-shore worker George Sanderson, 69, an occasional visitor from Hartlepool, says: “To be honest I agree with it. I could never understand why they would make it free in the first place because it’s always full. I don’t think it’ll make any difference whatsoever because it’s such a busy place. It won’t stop me coming, definitely not.”

Dominic Gappy, a manager at Luna Blu Tapas & Cocktails on Yarm High Street.

Retired chemist Bill Mounter, 80, from Billingham, says: “It should be free really. If you’ve got to pay, you’ve got to pay. It will put some people off, it’s bound to, people who come regularly.”

Fellow Billingham resident James Hendry, 67, stopping in Stockton’s Bath Lane short stay car park, near the Splash leisure centre, says: “I’m all for the one hour free, that’s what I have. Councils now are earning fortunes out of car users. If they wanted people to use the facilities, make it free and they’ll come.”

At Emri’s Hair Salon, self-employed hairdresser Liv Bayliss, 28, said: “I think it’s rubbish. That free hour meant much more people came here. It’ll probably start quietening down because less people will come. There’s nothing here to keep them here for longer, especially when they’ve knocked down the Castlegate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Shipley-Burr, 57, the owner of the Who-Ray! quirky gift shop on Silver Street sets his steadily growing business against a bleak backdrop of anti-social behaviour and “toxic” business rates: “All the high streets are struggling, it’s a very trying time for businesses. I think taking away the option of that hour parking, especially for people who are popping in the town, is a bit detrimental to be quite honest.

Andrea Summersgill on Yarm High Street.

“I can’t see a positive thing to it. It just seems another penalty for being in the town. We need to encourage people into the town full stop, we don’t need more barriers.”

Over the road Richard Drake, owner of Drake the Bookshop says: “£1.50 for three hours is still remarkably cheap, the only difficulty us it’s gone up from nothing. We will have to wait and see what happens. The jury’s out, I guess. There’s no way of knowing whether it’ll make a difference or not, or whether there are other things at play.”

And Claire Dalkin, 46, owner of Claire’s Blooms florist, says: “I don’t think they should charge at all. I think people are coming in, doing what they’ve got to do in that hour and rushing back. People might be more inclined to hang around, maybe. Who knows? I just think anything that helps, give it a go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expressing hopes for the forthcoming Stockton Waterfront development, she adds: “The state the town’s in, I wouldn’t charge. But when it’s up and running, yeah.” Mark Miller, 35-year-old manager at the Castle & Anchor pub, says: “It might slightly affect the town but it’s still cheap. I’m a bit of a cheapskate for parking but I wouldn’t mind paying that.”

Councillor Clare Besford, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, says in response: “In terms of deterring people from coming, Yarm High Street is a very different offer to Teesside Park. It has a great mix of small independent businesses that you don’t find in those large out-of-town retail parks.

“I think the parking charges we’re looking to introduce are hugely competitive. Stockton is one of the cheapest places to go, if not the cheapest, in the Tees Valley.

“What we do know from the data we have is that people are staying just under that one hour free time. We can’t predict the future but the data suggests actually there’s a real chance that people will spend more time in high streets if you’re paying for three hours’ parking. You’re more likely to nip to the coffee shop, to that independent store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We knew when we took this decision that it wasn’t going to be popular with everyone. But looking at how challenging the local budget is, we need to be able to cover our costs.”

She says it would be reviewed after a year – but would it be changed if it’s not working?

“Anything is possible but certainly I think I would be reluctant to go back to a free solution without some form of funding.”