The work to repair the A1 bridges in Yorkshire is nearly at an end with the major road returning to two lanes in time for Christmas.

Drivers using the A1 near Pontefract in West Yorkshire are being reassured that the long running roadworks are coming to an end in time for Christmas.

National Highways announced that its project to repair two bridges at Wentbridge, south of Pontefract, is nearing completion with the northbound A1 returning to two lane running on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Currently at single lane running, roadworks will be removed from the northbound carriageway by 6am on Friday, October 24, with both lanes open to drivers with temporary narrowed lanes and a 50mph speed limit.

Wentbridge. (Pic credit: National Highways)

To remove the traffic management the northbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm and 6am for three consecutive nights from Tuesday, October 21.

Work to repair Grade II listed Wentbridge viaduct, which carries the A1 over the River Went, started in February 2023.

The waterproofing and resurfacing scheme was run concurrently with work to repair nearby Wentedge Road bridge which carries the local Wentedge Road over the A1.

Doing both projects at the same time has enabled traffic management along the A1 to be combined and reduce future inconvenience for drivers.

Programme delivery manager at National Highways, John Stebbing, said: “We are pleased to be able to announce that the end of the project - and the disruption to drivers’ journeys - is now in sight.

“We’d like to thank drivers and people living in the area for their patience while we have delivered these important and at times complex repairs.”

Wentedge Road bridge reopened last month after extensive work including concrete repairs, refurbishment of the bridge deck and installation of central bridge support, or pier, in the central reservation along the A1.

National Highways also announced that the viaduct works will also be finishing soon following a mix of different traffic management over the past 34 months - including single lane running, contraflow arrangements and some overnight carriageway closures.

Work on the southbound A1 will continue into December with a lane closure on that carriageway being switched later this month.

To make the change, the southbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm and 6am for five nights from Wednesday, October 29, with traffic then running in lane one from 6am on Monday, November 3, until all the roadworks, including the temporary narrowed lanes and 50mph speed limit along the northbound carriageway, are removed before Christmas.