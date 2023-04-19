The A1 in Yorkshire will be closed heading north after a pothole was found during roadworks.

The major road will be closed between Ferrybridge and Barndale Bar, where National Highways is currently working to improve Wentbridge Viaduct. During the work which is currently taking place – and is expected to run until early next year – a pothole was found on the bridge deck.

A temporary repair was carried out on the pothole, but a permanent repair will take place overnight on Thursday (Apr 20) from 8pm to 6am. This section of road is currently in contraflow on the northbound carriageway to enable a major programme of work at the Grade II-listed bridge which carries the A1 over the River Went.

The southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

A statement from National Highways said: “Fully-signed diversions are in place throughout the work. Arrangements are in place to ensure safe and easy access to any properties close to the A1 where the scheme is taking place. Drivers planning to travel in the area are advised to allow more time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.”

Speaking previously about the wider programme of work, National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “These are essential works which will improve journeys on this important route and minimise disruption by reducing the number of works on this section of the A1 in the future.