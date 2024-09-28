A1 closure: Man in his 70s killed in serious crash on major road

A man has died in a crash which closed the A1 for most of Saturday, police have confirmed.

The A1 was closed in both directions close to the Yorkshire border at Ranby, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The closure left people heading into or out of Yorkshire towards the south with a long diversion and heavy traffic and delays.

The crash happened at around 9am on Saturday (Sep 28) between a car and a van on the southbound carriageway of the major road at Ranby.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The road closures currently remain in place while inquiries continue into the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

The van driver, who wasn’t injured, remained at the scene to assist police with their investigations.