A1 closure: Motorway to be closed in Yorkshire overnight

The A1 will be closed heading southbound at the Darrington junction from 9pm and 6am on Wednesday and Thursday night (Mar 23 and 24).

National Highways said: "Our work will ensure the carriageway and bridge joints are well maintained and protected from the weather; this reduces the need for future roadworks in the area.

"We are renewing the waterproofing and expansion joints, road surface and markings on the bridge at Darrington Interchange.

"This work is essential; we must complete it to ensure that this section of the A1 is reliable and safe to use for customers while reducing the need for unplanned road closures in the future.

"During all the closures a fully signed diversion will be in place, and this has been agreed in advance with the police and local authority. We are working with partners to reduce motorway traffic on the local network by providing advanced warnings on the M1, M62 andA1M across the region.