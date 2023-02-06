A series of overnight closures will take place on the A1 in the coming days, as work ramps up on a viaduct carrying the road over the River Went.

The Grade II-listed Wentbridge Viaduct is to undergo a programme of waterproofing and resurfacing, with road marking and studs also being replaced. The waterproofing under the road surface layer helps to protect the structure from corrosion and reduces the need for repairs in the future.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “While this work is carried out, we strongly advise people planning to travel in this area to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination.

“We’re also mindful that our work may cause disruption in the local area, where the traffic is being diverted. Please be assured that we are working hard to keep traffic on our motorway network as much as possible. In instances when traffic needs to be diverted on to local roads, we are asking drivers to use the A628.

Resurfacing and renewal will begin on the landmark Wentbridge viaduct, which carries the A1 over the River Went and is among the largest viaducts in Europe.

“We apologise in advance to drivers and residents close to the work for any disruption, and we thank them in advance for their patience while this essential work is completed.”

The full work is set to begin in April and be completed by autumn. Following the completion of the viaduct work, National Highways will also start to replace the central pier at the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge, along with the parapets, joints, surfacing and temporary realignment of the carriageway. This is expected to be completed by winter 2023.

But first, preparation works will take place over the next few weeks.

It mans the northbound carriageway from Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge Interchange will close overnight, between 8pm to 6am, on the following dates:

Monday 6 February

Tuesday 7 February

Friday 10 February

Monday 13 February

Tuesday 14 February

Monday 20 March

Tuesday 21 March

Wednesday 22 March

The southbound carriageway between the same stretch will close between 8pm and 6am on these nights

Wednesday 8 February to Thursday 9 February

Wednesday 15 February to Friday 17 February

Monday 20 February to Friday 24 February

Monday 27 February to Friday 3 March

Monday 6 March to Friday 10 March

