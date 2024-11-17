A170 Beadlam: Yorkshire road to be closed in both directions 'for some time' due to serious crash
North Yorkshire Police said the A170 has been closed in both directions due to a serious crash close to Beadlam.
The force said anyone travelling between Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside should try to find an alternative route.
A statement from the force said: “We're currently dealing with a serious collision on the A170 close to Beadlam.
“The road is closed in both directions and is likely to be for some time.
“Motorists travelling between Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside should find an alternative route.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 155 of November 17.
