A busy road in North Yorkshire is set to be closed for a number of hours due to a serious crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said the A170 has been closed in both directions due to a serious crash close to Beadlam.

The force said anyone travelling between Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside should try to find an alternative route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “We're currently dealing with a serious collision on the A170 close to Beadlam.

“The road is closed in both directions and is likely to be for some time.

“Motorists travelling between Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside should find an alternative route.”