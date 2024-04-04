A170 closure: Busy Yorkshire road closed in both directions due to serious crash

Update: The driver of one of the vehicles in the crash died at the scene. Here is the latest. The road is now open.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 4th Apr 2024, 06:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 10:00 BST

A busy road in Yorkshire has been closed overnight due to a serious crash.

North Yorkshire Police reported the A170 was closed just after 11.30pm on Wednesday (Apr 3) and confirmed it would be closed ‘for some time’.

The force said a ‘serious collision’ happened on the road between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale. Emergency services are at the scene.

The road has been closed overnight

A statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “We are attending a serious collision on the A170 between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale.

“The road is closed in both directions, and will remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.”

