A170 closure: Busy Yorkshire road closed in both directions due to serious crash
A busy road in Yorkshire has been closed overnight due to a serious crash.
North Yorkshire Police reported the A170 was closed just after 11.30pm on Wednesday (Apr 3) and confirmed it would be closed ‘for some time’.
The force said a ‘serious collision’ happened on the road between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale. Emergency services are at the scene.
A statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “We are attending a serious collision on the A170 between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale.
“The road is closed in both directions, and will remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.”
