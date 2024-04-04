A busy road in Yorkshire has been closed overnight due to a serious crash.

North Yorkshire Police reported the A170 was closed just after 11.30pm on Wednesday (Apr 3) and confirmed it would be closed ‘for some time’.

The force said a ‘serious collision’ happened on the road between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale. Emergency services are at the scene.

A statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “We are attending a serious collision on the A170 between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale.