A170 crash: Driver dies at the scene of crash which closed busy Yorkshire road for several hours
North Yorkshire Police closed the A170 Thornton Road, near Pickering, at around 10pm last night (Apr 3) following a crash between a a grey VW Tiguan and a maroon Nissan Qashqai.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, the force confirmed this morning. No further details have been released about the deceased.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The two occupants of the VW Tiguan were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed for a number of hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.
“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Isaac Carter, quoting reference number 12240058273. Alternatively, dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the reference number in the subject line.
