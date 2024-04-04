North Yorkshire Police closed the A170 Thornton Road, near Pickering, at around 10pm last night (Apr 3) following a crash between a a grey VW Tiguan and a maroon Nissan Qashqai.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, the force confirmed this morning. No further details have been released about the deceased.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The two occupants of the VW Tiguan were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed for a number of hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage as part of a fatal collision investigation

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”