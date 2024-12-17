A19 closure: Major A-road in North Yorkshire closed after crash involving two lorries
The A19 - which runs from Doncaster to Seaton Burn in North Tyneside - has been closed near to the village of Crathorne due to a crash involving two lorries.
Cleveland Police said the crash happened shortly before 6am this morning (Dec 17) and one of the lorries has spilled its load.
The force said the road heading northbound is likely to be closed for some time, and advised drivers to avoid the area.
A statement posted on X by the force said: “The A19 northbound is currently closed at Crathorne following a two-vehicle collision involving two HGVs.
“The road is likely to remain closed for some time as one of the vehicles spilled its load.
“Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience.”
North Yorkshire Police said it was assisting colleagues at Cleveland Police to deal with the incident.
