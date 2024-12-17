A busy A-road which connects Yorkshire to Tyneside has been closed due to a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A19 - which runs from Doncaster to Seaton Burn in North Tyneside - has been closed near to the village of Crathorne due to a crash involving two lorries.

Cleveland Police said the crash happened shortly before 6am this morning (Dec 17) and one of the lorries has spilled its load.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said the road heading northbound is likely to be closed for some time, and advised drivers to avoid the area.

A statement posted on X by the force said: “The A19 northbound is currently closed at Crathorne following a two-vehicle collision involving two HGVs.

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time as one of the vehicles spilled its load.

“Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience.”