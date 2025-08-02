A19 crash, Selby: Man, 81, dies after being airlifted to hospital following crash with skip lorry

A man in his 80s has died after a crash involving a car and a skip lorry in Yorkshire.

The A19 was closed for a number of hours following the crash at around 10.30am on Friday (Aug 1) involving a white DAF skip lorry and a black Nissan Juke.

The Juke was joining the A19 from York Road in Riccall when the incident occured.

The driver of the Juke, 81-year-old John Michael Duggan from Riccall, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

However, police have confirmed he died a short time later.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the scene, and the vehicles involved to be safely recovered.

We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

The driver of the skip lorry, a 42-year-old man from York, was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or emai [email protected], quoting incident number 12250142803.

