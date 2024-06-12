A woman in her 30s has died following a serious crash on a busy Yorkshire road, police have confirmed.

The A19, near Easingwold, was closed for around six hours on Tuesday (Jun 11) following the crash between a blue Skoda Enyaq and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Corsa died, while the driver of the Skoda was arrested following the crash, which happened at around 1.15pm near Birdforth, north of Easingwold.

A statement from the force said: “Sadly, the driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 30s, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“The road was closed while the scene was examined and cleared. It reopened at about 7pm.”