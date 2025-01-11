A19 traffic: Major delays with road to be closed for hours after serious crash
Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious crash on the A19 between Thirsk and York.
The incident happened at around 8.55am near Bagby.
This section of the A19 is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to follow the diversions around the scene.
Witnesses to the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-11012025-0112.
