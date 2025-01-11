A19 traffic: Major delays with road to be closed for hours after serious crash

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious crash on the A19 between Thirsk and York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8.55am near Bagby.

This section of the A19 is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to follow the diversions around the scene.