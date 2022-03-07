Highways England put a closure in place between junction 45 (Boston Spa) and junction 44 (Bramham) due a traffic collision earlier today.

It said traffic officers had been working to get all vehicles moved to the hard shoulder.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A1M between Bramham and Boston Spa. Picture: Google

Traffic was queuing as far back as junction 47 (Knaresborough) at one stage, with drivers being warned to expect delays.

Meanwhile, delays were also reported on the northbound carriageway between junction 44 and junction 45 as drivers slowed to pass the crash scene.