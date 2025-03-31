Fire crews have said it “could have been so much worse” after dramatic crash near Catterick.

Shortly before 9:30am on Monday (Mar 31), a crash occurred involving a HGV and a car on the A1M.

The incident happened between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming, southbound.

The car suspended on the central barrier and crushed against the side of the HGV. | Richmond Fire Station

Once the crash occurred the car was dragged 100 metres down the central barrier.

Richmond Fire Station confirmed no one suffered ny serious injuries and added it “could have been so much worse”.

Pictures released by the fire service show the car suspended on the central barrier and crushed against the side of the HGV.

Traffic was brought to a standstill after the crash caused a fuel spillage and barrier damage.

North Yorkshire Police and National Highways worked on the scene and one lane opened at 10:42am.

Two lanes remain closed due to the crash and the barrier damage.