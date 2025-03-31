A1M: Crash involving a lorry and a car causes delays, congestion and lane closures on major road near Catterick
Shortly before 9:30am on Monday (Mar 31), a crash occurred involving a lorry and a car on the A1M.
The incident happened between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming, southbound.
Traffic was brought to a standstill after the crash caused a fuel spillage and barrier damage.
North Yorkshire Police and National Highways worked on the scene and one lane opened at 10:42am.
Two lanes remain closed due to the crash and the barrier damage.
Shortly after 2pm on Monday (Mar 31), National Highways confirmed all the lanes had reopened, but delays of 10 minutes remained.
