A1M: Crash involving a lorry and a car causes delays, congestion and lane closures on major road near Catterick

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 15:36 BST
A crash involving a lorry and a car has caused delays for drivers on the A1M due to barrier damage and lane closures.

Shortly before 9:30am on Monday (Mar 31), a crash occurred involving a lorry and a car on the A1M.

The incident happened between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming, southbound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident happened between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming, southbound.The incident happened between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming, southbound.
The incident happened between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming, southbound. | Motorway Cameras

Traffic was brought to a standstill after the crash caused a fuel spillage and barrier damage.

North Yorkshire Police and National Highways worked on the scene and one lane opened at 10:42am.

Two lanes remain closed due to the crash and the barrier damage.

Shortly after 2pm on Monday (Mar 31), National Highways confirmed all the lanes had reopened, but delays of 10 minutes remained.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceTrafficNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice