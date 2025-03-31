A crash involving a lorry and a car has caused delays for drivers on the A1M due to barrier damage and lane closures.

Shortly before 9:30am on Monday (Mar 31), a crash occurred involving a lorry and a car on the A1M.

The incident happened between junction 52 for Catterick and junction 51 for Leeming, southbound.

Traffic was brought to a standstill after the crash caused a fuel spillage and barrier damage.

North Yorkshire Police and National Highways worked on the scene and one lane opened at 10:42am.

Two lanes remain closed due to the crash and the barrier damage.