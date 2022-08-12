Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1(M) in South Yorkshire is set to be closed from 8pm to 6am on weekdays until October from Monday (August 15).

The closure, between junction 34 for Blyth and junction 35 for Wadworth, will affect both carriageways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is described as ‘essential resurfacing’ and will help make journeys smoother for drivers, National Highways said. Road markings and road studs are also being renewed on the stretch of road.

National Highways programme delivery manager Phil Jepps said: “This work will make a key regional route even safer and create a better experience for thousands of drivers.

“We’re doing this overnight to keep any delays to a minimum, however, we advise road users to plan for their journeys.”

National Highways says it hopes to complete the work by October, and will carry out additional closures on weekends if needed.

Diversions will be in place and fully-signed during the closures.