A1(M) Scotch Corner: Lorry driver banned after crash closed Yorkshire motorway for more than six hours
Rafal Swiatek, of Oakdale Avenue, Seacombe, Wirral, was driving the white MAN lorry on the A1(M) near Scotch Corner on May 15 when it overturned, causing the road to be closed for more than six hours at its junction with the A66.
The crash happened shortly after 6.15am and firefighters and paramedics had to free him from the cab. He was not injured but was arrested and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, which he later pleaded guilty to.
The lorry’s trailer contained cardboard packaging, but fuel from the vehicle spilt onto the carriageway. Diversions had to be put in place until 1.45pm that day, while the fuel spillage was cleared by highways officers.
The 42-year-old has been disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and made to pay £80 victim surcharge after appearing at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 13).
If Swiatek agrees to complete a £250 driver course by May 25 next year, his ban will be reduced by 17 weeks.