Although the A1(M) will not be closed, delays are likely due to the slow speed of the convoy.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Today we're escorting large loads to the wind farm in Grimethorpe, Barnsley. We will arrive at the A1 at Marr (J37) around 10am and travel through Marr, Hickleton, past Goldthorpe then onto Park Springs Road. We strongly advise taking a different route to avoid delays. Thank you."