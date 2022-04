The A1(M) northbound has been closed in West Yorkshire within J41 for the M62 due to a "serious collision".

National Highways advises diverted motorists to join the M62 westbound, use the J32 roundabout to return eastbound and then re-join A1(M) northbound after the incident.

It also said drivers should expect delays on approach to the area, with three miles of congestion on approach at 8.45am.

Updates to follow.