A1M traffic: Traffic stopped and hour-long delays after crash near Doncaster

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1M northbound within J35 near Doncaster due to a crash.

At 2pm National Highways warned drivers to expect hour-long delays, with approximately 7.5 miles of congestion in the area.

Traffic is currently being diverted by exit and entry slip roads, and police officers and National Highways traffic officers are on the scene.

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area," they said.

"Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible."