A1(M) Wentbridge Viaduct Yorkshire roadworks: Bridge closure between Leeds and Doncaster to be extended by eight months after defects found

The closure of Wentbridge Viaduct on the A1(M) has been extended by eight months after more defects in the structure were discovered.
Grace Newton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:17 BST

Work on resurfacing, renewing and waterproofing the Grade II-listed bridge between Leeds and Doncaster began at Easter and was due to finish this month.

However, National Highways has not confirmed that the deadline has been pushed back to April 2024 due to ‘unforeseen issues’.

Delays have built up in the area due to the contraflow system that has been in place.

Wentbridge ViaductWentbridge Viaduct
The problems discovered, as reported by The New Civil Engineer, include a loss of concrete on the deck ends, defects to safety barrier foundations and damage to the maintenance walkway anchor points.

There are also improvements scheduled for the nearby Wentedge Bridge.

The viaduct was built in 1961 to carry the A1 over the River Went and is one of the largest structures of its kind in Europe.

National Highways added that the defects identified do not pose a safety risk.

