A1(M)/A59 Allerton Park Interchange: Road closed between York and Knaresborough after lorry overturns

The Allerton Park Interchange in North Yorkshire is closed after a lorry overturned.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:37 pm
North Yorkshire Police shared an image of the HGV on its side following the incident at the A1(M)/A59 junction on Tuesday.

They did not confirm whether the driver was injured or if any other vehicles were involved.

The lorry on its side

North Yorkshire Police said: "Road closure at Allerton Park Interchange. We’re currently dealing with an overturned lorry on the Allerton Park Interchange between Knaresborough and York. No access from Allerton Park towards York via the A59 whilst the vehicle is recovered. Please avoid the area."

