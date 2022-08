Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shared an image of the vehicle completely engulfed by flames near Ripon today.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Significant road disruption on A61 near Ripon due to a car fire on the A61 south of Ripon, the road has had to be closed in both directions so the surface can be made safe.