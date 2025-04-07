Breaking

A616 closure: Major Yorkshire road to be closed 'for some time' after crash involving lorry and motorcyclist

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:24 BST
A busy Yorkshire road is set to be closed ‘for some time’ following a serious crash between a lorry and a motorbike.

National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, said the A616 has been closed in South Yorkshire due to the crash.

The busy road has been closed between the A628 at Flouch and the A6102 at Deepcar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to the nature of the incident, the road will be closed ‘for some time’, the agency said.

The crash is thought to have happened shortly before 11am.

A statement said: “The A616 in South Yorkshire remains closed both ways between the A628 at Flouch and the A6102 at Deepcar due to a serious collision involving a lorry & a cyclist.

“Due to the nature of the incident, the road will be closed for some time. Traffic is being diverted locally.”

Related topics:National HighwaysSouth YorkshireMotorcyclistMotorwaysNature

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice