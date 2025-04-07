A busy Yorkshire road is set to be closed ‘for some time’ following a serious crash between a lorry and a motorbike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, said the A616 has been closed in South Yorkshire due to the crash.

The busy road has been closed between the A628 at Flouch and the A6102 at Deepcar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the nature of the incident, the road will be closed ‘for some time’, the agency said.

The crash is thought to have happened shortly before 11am.

A statement said: “The A616 in South Yorkshire remains closed both ways between the A628 at Flouch and the A6102 at Deepcar due to a serious collision involving a lorry & a cyclist.