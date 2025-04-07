A616 closure: Major Yorkshire road to be closed 'for some time' after crash involving lorry and motorcyclist
National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, said the A616 has been closed in South Yorkshire due to the crash.
The busy road has been closed between the A628 at Flouch and the A6102 at Deepcar.
Due to the nature of the incident, the road will be closed ‘for some time’, the agency said.
The crash is thought to have happened shortly before 11am.
A statement said: “The A616 in South Yorkshire remains closed both ways between the A628 at Flouch and the A6102 at Deepcar due to a serious collision involving a lorry & a cyclist.
“Due to the nature of the incident, the road will be closed for some time. Traffic is being diverted locally.”
