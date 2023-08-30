A controversial Huddersfield road scheme has been axed much to the relief of campaigners who fought to save over 100 mature trees that would have been lost.

Phase 5 of the A629 road improvement scheme would have seen the widening of New North Road, Edgerton Road, and Blacker Road in a bid to reduce congestion and speed up journey times on the corridor between Ainley Top roundabout and Huddersfield ring road. However, this would have involved the removal of up to 126 mature trees and was met with objection from the local community and ward councillors.

Acting Council Leader, Cllr Cathy Scott, has now “permanently ditched” the original plans and has asked transport planners to remove the Blacker Road junction plans from Phase 5. She is looking to explore other options which would better protect local trees and deliver value for money.

The plans came as part of a bigger overarching scheme for the A629 to improve links between Huddersfield and Halifax at a cost of £120m. The five phases of the A629 scheme aim to improve links between Huddersfield and Halifax by reducing traffic congestion and improving cycling, walking and public transport routes.

Protesters on the Blacker Road junction in Edgerton celebrate the announcement that plans for the A629 which would see the removal of 88 trees have been paused. Image taken by Abigail Marlow. Available for use across all LDRS partners.

The council will now submit amended proposals to WYCA, including the pledge to plant 650 new trees at Ainley Top, which were originally due to be introduced to offset the impact of the scheme at Blacker Road. The new planting is projected to absorb around 2,500 tonnes of extra carbon over its first 30 years.

Any new plans will be subject to public consultation and the council’s planning process before being submitted to WYCA.

Cllr Cathy Scott, Acting Leader of the Council said: “Under the previous leadership of the Council the plans to cut down trees at Blacker Road were shelved. Under my leadership, they are never coming back.

“Instead, we will be planting 650 new trees at Ainley Top and I have asked council officers to work up a new business case which can be presented to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver improvements and better protect our local environment.

“The wider A629 scheme will improve our road network, sustainable transport options and cut travel times, but we need to make sure we are looking after our local environment as well. This new leadership is one that listens, faces up to our challenges and delivers on residents’ priorities.”

Councillor Andrew Cooper, Kirklees Green Party Group Leader and one of those who campaigned against felling the trees said: “This is great news and protects the beautiful tree lined approach to Huddersfield through Edgerton. My thanks to Cllr Scott for this decision which follows on from the cut in funding for the scheme, by West Yorkshire Combined Authority. We were told the scheme was paused at the time but it is good to know that it is dead and buried.

“My particular thanks go to the dedicated campaigners who have attended Council meetings, asked questions and stood for hours with banners at the Blacker Road junction. They kept the scheme in the news and ensured people know how much the trees in Edgerton were valued.

“We now hope for a similar announcement about the trees at Queensgate that are currently threatened by the Cultural Heart proposals.”

Last November, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that two phases – phase 4 and 5 – of the A629 programme had been put on hold indefinitely by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) for multiple reasons including pressures of inflation, the economic climate and the overstretching of funding.