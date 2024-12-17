A63 Castle Street, Hull: £355m road project in Hull city centre to be completed a year late
National Highways have confirmed they are now working towards a completion date in Spring 2026, after previously hoping to finish the scheme in Spring 2025.
Work on the £355m project began more than four years ago to create a new junction by lowering the level of the A63 with Ferensway and Commercial Road passing overhead. Meanwhile, the eastbound carriageway is being widened to three lanes between Princes Dock Street and Market Place.
National Highways have issued an update saying: “We’ve now reached a major milestone with excavation successfully completed, removing over 45,000 m³ of earth. With preparations checked and ready, we are set to move forward with pouring concrete and forming the road and split-level junction.
“We have encountered some extremely challenging ground conditions near the Humber that could not have been anticipated before the scheme began.
“Although we have continued to work at pace, it has unfortunately become clear that these unexpected conditions mean that we will not be able to hit our previously published open to traffic date of Spring 2025. We’ve now reached a stage where we have greater awareness of the conditions and how to meet them and are working towards completion by Spring 2026.
“It has taken time to overcome the ground challenges and complete the excavation stage; however, we can now move to the construction phases of the road and split-level junction.
“We recognise the disruption caused since the scheme began, and we’re extremely grateful to everyone for their patience.”
A series of full overnight closures are currently taking place in the area where work is taking place between 9.30pm until 6am each night this week up until Thursday evening/Friday morning. Further night-time closures are planned on weeknights throughout January.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.