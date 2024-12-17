The A63 Castle Street project will now be completed a full year after the initial end date target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways have confirmed they are now working towards a completion date in Spring 2026, after previously hoping to finish the scheme in Spring 2025.

Work on the £355m project began more than four years ago to create a new junction by lowering the level of the A63 with Ferensway and Commercial Road passing overhead. Meanwhile, the eastbound carriageway is being widened to three lanes between Princes Dock Street and Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways have issued an update saying: “We’ve now reached a major milestone with excavation successfully completed, removing over 45,000 m³ of earth. With preparations checked and ready, we are set to move forward with pouring concrete and forming the road and split-level junction.

Hull's A63 viewed from the Murdoch Connection bridge

“We have encountered some extremely challenging ground conditions near the Humber that could not have been anticipated before the scheme began.

“Although we have continued to work at pace, it has unfortunately become clear that these unexpected conditions mean that we will not be able to hit our previously published open to traffic date of Spring 2025. We’ve now reached a stage where we have greater awareness of the conditions and how to meet them and are working towards completion by Spring 2026.

“It has taken time to overcome the ground challenges and complete the excavation stage; however, we can now move to the construction phases of the road and split-level junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the disruption caused since the scheme began, and we’re extremely grateful to everyone for their patience.”