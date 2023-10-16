These pictures show the crash between a car and a lorry which caused a major Yorkshire road to be closed on Sunday (Oct 15).

The A63 between Hull and South Cave was closed in both directions for around four hours while the stricken vehicles were recovered. The crash also led to an oil spillage, which took some time to be cleared up.

National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said the lorry had crashed into a central reservation.

The crash happened at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon. The pictures, published on X (formerly Twitter) by National Highways, also show a fairground ride at the scene. The world famous Hull Fair finished on Saturday night.

Heavy conegestion built up around the area, and a diversion was put in place. The road eventually opened shortly before 8pm.

A statement from National Highways said: “A heavy goods vehicle towing a caravan struck the central reservation barrier and a lamp column on the westbound carriageway and crossed over into the eastbound side.