A63 in Hull reopens after new Princes Quay bridge installed

The A63 Castle Street in Hull has reopened after a new £12m footbridge was lifted into place.

Work was completed 15 hours ahead of schedule after heavy congestion was reported earlier today.

Highways England said they thought the Princes Quay bridge looked "pretty amazing".

It aims to reconnect the city centre and the waterfront, including its burgeoning Fruit Market area.

However people will not actually be able to use the crossing until Spring as ramps, staircases and landscaping and lighting still needs installing.

Designed as a new gateway to the city, people are already comparing its curvy shape with everything from a ship to a whale.

The stunning new footbridge Picture: Highways England

First photo released after Princes Quay footbridge installed