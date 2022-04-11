A63 traffic update: Road near Howden reopened after single-vehicle crash in Yorkshire

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash on Monday morning (April 11).

By Caroline Howley
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:04 pm

The crash, which involved one vehicle, took place on the A63 near Howden, Humberside Police said.

At 10.48am officers warned the road was blocked near to the Barnhill junction between Howden and Newsholme, but it was opened again around one hour later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"We can now confirm that the A63 near #Howden has reopened following an earlier single-vehicle road traffic collision near the Barnhill junction," officers tweeted.

File image of a police office

"We would like to thank motorists for their patience whilst emergency services carried out their duties."

Emergency servicesHowdenYorkshireHumberside Police