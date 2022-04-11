The crash, which involved one vehicle, took place on the A63 near Howden, Humberside Police said.

At 10.48am officers warned the road was blocked near to the Barnhill junction between Howden and Newsholme, but it was opened again around one hour later.

"We can now confirm that the A63 near #Howden has reopened following an earlier single-vehicle road traffic collision near the Barnhill junction," officers tweeted.

