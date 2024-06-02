A64 closed: Major route to coast from Yorkshire closed in both directions 'for hours'

The A64 is currently closed in both directions following a crash, police said.

The A64 at West Heslerton is currently closed in both directions due to the serious collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time or find an alternative route.

The crash was reported at 11.12am on June 2.

