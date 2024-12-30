A major road in North Yorkshire has been closed for more than 12 hours following a serious crash.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are on the scene of the crash on the A64 where they are investigating the incident.

The road has been closed heading eastbound between the A1237 for Askham Bryan and the A1036 for Askham, and westbounce between the A19 for York and the A1237 for Askham Bryan.

The road was closed shortly before 8pm on Sunday (Dec 29) and is expected to be closed well into Monday morning (Dec 30).

Drivers have been warned to expect delays, and a diversion route has been put in place.

A statement from National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major road in Yorkshire, said: “The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed eastbound between the A1237 (Askham Bryan) and the A1036 (Askham) and westbound between the A19 (York) and the A1237 following a serious collision.

“North Yorkshire Police are in the process of carrying out collision investigations. National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance assisting with traffic management.