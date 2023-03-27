North Yorkshire Police said the A64 would be closed between the A659 for Tadcaster and the A1237 near York due to the crash, which happened at around 1.20am. The force said the road is expected to be closed until at least 3pm. It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved, or the severity of any injuries.
A statement from the force said: “The road is expected to stay closed during this morning’s rush hour (Mar 27). This is to allow collision investigation work to take place following a serious collision which occurred at just before 1.20am this morning.”
National Highways, the agency which manages the major roads across the country, said: “Emergency services including North Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. It is anticipated the closure will remain in place throughout the morning period.
"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
A diversion has been put in place, which is as follows:
Eastbound
Solid Diamond - Traffic is being locally in the area. Road users travelling from further away towards the A64 from the A1M are advised to stay on the A1M and exit at J47 then take the A59 (eastbound). Continue until you reach the A1237 then head southbound to re-join the A64 near Copmanthorpe.
Westbound
Hollow Triangle - Exit the A64 and at the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A1237 and continue for approximately five miles to the roundabout with the A59.
Take the first exit onto the A59 and continue for around 15 miles to the junction with the A168. Turn right onto the A168 and after roughly 200 metres, turn left to join the A168 headed southbound, parallel to the A1(M). Continue on the A168 for around 8.5 miles towards Wetherby and the A168/A659 roundabout. Take the second exit onto Woods Road and continue for approximately two miles towards Bramham and Thorner. At the junction with Thorner Road, turn left and continue for 100m. At the next junction, turn right onto Paradise Way. Continue for around two miles to join the A1M at J44 or the re-join the A64 westbound.