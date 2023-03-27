A major Yorkshire road has been closed in both directions this morning, causing traffic chaos.

National Highways, which runs the major roads across Yorkshire, said the A64 is closed between Bilbrough and the A1237 at Copmanthorpe following a serious collision near Bilbrough Top Services at around 1.20am this morning (Mar 27). The crash has closed the road in both directions, and the area is “extremely congested”.

A statement from National Highways said: “The incident occurred at 1.20am this morning. Emergency services remain on the scene, with an investigation under way. The closure is expected to be in place for a considerable amount of time. Local routes are now extremely congested. Diversions have been put in place.”

Here is the diversion for the A64 closure this morning:

The A64 in Yorkshire has been closed in both directions

Eastbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solid Diamond - Traffic is being locally in the area. Road users travelling from further away towards the A64 from the A1M are advised to stay on the A1M and exit at J47 then take the A59 (eastbound). Continue until you reach the A1237 then head southbound to re-join the A64 near Copmanthorpe.

Westbound

Hollow Triangle - Exit the A64 and at the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A1237 and continue for approximately five miles to the roundabout with the A59.

Take the first exit onto the A59 and continue for around 15 miles to the junction with the A168. Turn right onto the A168 and after roughly 200 metres, turn left to join the A168 headed southbound, parallel to the A1(M). Continue on the A168 for around 8.5 miles towards Wetherby and the A168/A659 roundabout. Take the second exit onto Woods Road and continue for approximately two miles towards Bramham and Thorner. At the junction with Thorner Road, turn left and continue for 100m. At the next junction, turn right onto Paradise Way. Continue for around two miles to join the A1M at J44 or the re-join the A64 westbound.