A major Yorkshire road is set to be closed in both directions during this morning’s rush hour due to a serious collision.

North Yorkshire Police said the A64 would be closed between the A659 for Tadcaster and the A1237 near York due to the crash, which happened at around 1.20am. The force said the road is expected to be closed during the rush hour. It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved, or the severity of any injuries.

A statement from the force said: “The road is expected to stay closed during this morning’s rush hour (Mar 27). This is to allow collision investigation work to take place following a serious collision which occurred at just before 1.20am this morning.”

National Highways, the agency which manages the major roads across the country, said: “Emergency services including North Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. It is anticipated the closure will remain in place throughout the morning period.

The A64 has been closed in both directions

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

A diversion has been put in place, which is as follows:

Eastbound

Solid Diamond - Traffic is being locally in the area. Road users travelling from further away towards the A64 from the A1M are advised to stay on the A1M and exit at J47 then take the A59 (eastbound). Continue until you reach the A1237 then head southbound to re-join the A64 near Copmanthorpe.

Westbound

Hollow Triangle - Exit the A64 and at the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A1237 and continue for approximately five miles to the roundabout with the A59.

