A64 closure: Police confirm incident near Malton was 'concern for safety of distressed person'

The A64 has been shut and traffic diverted through Old Malton this morning.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:16 pm

North Yorkshire Police said: "A64 Malton Bypass is closed between the B1248 York Road junction and the A169 interchange due to a police incident. All traffic is currently being diverted through Malton/Old Malton. Expect delays."

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the incident was a concern for safety.

They said: "North Yorkshire Police received reports from members of the public who were concerned about a distressed person in the area at around 9.20am this morning (Wednesday 4 May)

"The person was thankfully brought to safety and is receiving the help they need.

"The road between the A169 Eden Camp and York Road was closed whilst emergency services responded but reopened at 11am.

"Our thanks to motorists in the area for their patience whilst we brought the incident to a safe conclusion. "

North Yorkshire PolicePoliceA64