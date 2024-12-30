Two drivers were taken to hospital after a serious crash which closed a major Yorkshire road for more than 12 hours.

The A64 near York was closed from 7.30pm on Sunday (Dec 29) until around 10.30am on Monday (Dec 30) due to the crash, which involved two cars and a stationary black Ford EcoSport.

The crash happened on on the eastbound carriageway of the A64, at the end of the entry slip from the A1036.

The two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a third person was treated for minor injuries.

The A64 eastbound was closed all night to allow for forensic investigation work to be carried out at the scene, and reopened shortly after 10.30am.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re now appealing for anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles involved prior to the collision that has not made contact with us already to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“In particular, officers are appealing for any dash camera footage of the collision. If you can help, please email [email protected] and [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Dan Stoppard.”