A64 closure, York: Major road closed in both directions in North Yorkshire due to serious crash
North Yorkshire Police said there has been an incident at Stockton on Forest, near York, on the A64 this afternoon. The road has been closed in both directions at the Towthorpe crossroads, the force said.
National Highways, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, said the road was closed between the A1237 near York and the A169 near Malton due to a ‘serious collision’.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re currently dealing with a serious RTC at Stockton on Forest on the A64. The road is currently closed in both directions at the Towthorpe crossroads.
“Motorists should avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
A statement from National Highways said: “The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A1237 near York and the A169 near Malton due to a serious collision. North Yorkshire emergency services are in attendance.
"Traffic is being diverted via local routes in both directions. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
It is not yet known how long the road will be closed for. The force has not yet disclosed any information about the number of cars involved or any injuries.
Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 291 of December 5.
