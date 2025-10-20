A64 crash: 'Avoid the area warning' with major rush hour delays expected
Drivers have been warned to avoid a section of the A64 on Monday morning after a serious crash.
Emergency services have closed the A64 between the A19 junction westbound and the A1036 junction eastbound.
The crash was in the early hours of Monday morning.
In a social media update, North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area if you can, and use alternative routes where possible while emergency services work at the scene. Otherwise, there are diversions in place so please follow these.
“Thank you for your understanding.”