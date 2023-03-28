George Sawyer, 18, from Farnley Tyas in West Yorkshire, was crossing the road at Bilbrough Top on the A64 at 1.20am when he was hit by a BMW. The BMW was travelling along the eastbound carriageway when the incident happened.
The road was closed well into Monday evening following the crash, as police investigated the circumstances of the crash. A man in his 40s is currently helping them with their investigation.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation. Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 12230054266, or email Steve Hawkins on [email protected]