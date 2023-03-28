All Sections
A64 crash: Police name pedestrian who died in Yorkshire crash as 18-year-old George Sawyer

Police have named the 18-year-old who died in a crash in Yorkshire which closed a major road for most of the day.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:07 BST

George Sawyer, 18, from Farnley Tyas in West Yorkshire, was crossing the road at Bilbrough Top on the A64 at 1.20am when he was hit by a BMW. The BMW was travelling along the eastbound carriageway when the incident happened.

The road was closed well into Monday evening following the crash, as police investigated the circumstances of the crash. A man in his 40s is currently helping them with their investigation.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation. Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward.”

George Sawyer died after being hit by a BMW on the A64 in North Yorkshire
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 12230054266, or email Steve Hawkins on [email protected]

