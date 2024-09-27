A64 Old Ring Road, Seacroft: Emergency gas repairs causing traffic chaos in Leeds
Work is taking place on the A64 Old Ring Road in Seacroft, with drivers complaining of long delays and queues in the area.
The AA’s road alert system says the road is closed due to emergency repairs on the A64 Barwick Road from Swarcliffe Approach to B6092 Ring Road at Cross Gates.
Leeds Council’s traffic update account Connecting Leeds posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Citybound A64 Old Leeds Outer Ring Road currently closed for roadworks between Swarcliffe Approach and Barwick Road in Seacroft.”
There have also been reports on social media of traffic backing up around Seacroft village as people attempt to find a diversion route around the heavy traffic.
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said it is dealing with a gas leak in the area, and hopes to have the issue fixed by Monday morning.
Jamie Reynolds, Operations Manager at NGN said: “We are currently deploying resource in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds.
“Due to the nature of the work we need to carry out, the Ring Road must be closed.
“We are working continuously to repair this escape, and have the road back open at the earliest opportunity, which we hope will be Monday morning at the latest.
