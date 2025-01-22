A64 closed in Yorkshire in both directions during rush hour after serious crash

The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A1237 near York and the A169 at Old Malton due to a serious crash.

Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

North Yorkshire Police remain in attendance, Traffic England said.

National Highways contractors will also be assisting with traffic management.

A Traffic England update said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.