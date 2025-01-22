A64 traffic: A64 closed in Yorkshire in both directions during rush hour after serious crash
Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely to be closed for some time.
Traffic is being diverted via local routes.
North Yorkshire Police remain in attendance, Traffic England said.
National Highways contractors will also be assisting with traffic management.
A Traffic England update said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.
“Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”
