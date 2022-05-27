The A64 was closed Eastbound between the A1M and the A1237 at approximately 2am on Friday morning, after a serious crash involving a car and a lorry caused a car fire.

Motorists were told to expect delays as police officers conduct a collision investigation on the scene.

The closure is expected to last until at least 9am.

National Highways advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The following diversion is in place.

Diversion route:

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbols on road signs.

Exit the A64 using A1(M) Junction 44 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Boston Road and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A661.

Take the 4th exit onto Spen Common Lane and proceed along this road to the junction with Thorner Road.

Turn left onto Thorner Road and proceed along this road to the junction with the Local Access Road.

At the junction, turn right onto Local Access Road and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A659.

Take the 3rd exit onto Carr Lane and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A168.

Take the 2nd exit onto A168 and proceed along this road to the junction with the A59.

At the junction, turn right onto slip road for A59 and proceed along A59 to the roundabout with the A1237.

Take the 3rd exit onto the A1237 and proceed along this road to the junction with the A64 (Askham Bryan).