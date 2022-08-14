Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme includes three different options for improving traffic flows at the congestion blackspot between York and Malton.

The stretch affected is from Hopgrove Junction to Barton-le-Willows.

There were originally four proposals but Option B has already been dropped. It would have involved a partial dual carriageway upgrade to Towthorpe Lane where a new roundabout would have been built, but was rejected despite its lower costs as it 'did not solve the congestion issue'.

A64 Hopgrove Junction

National Highways said: "The upgrade being developed for the Hopgrove Junction would replace the existing Hopgrove and Malton Road roundabouts with a single extended and

signalised roundabout. The new roundabout would widen the existing north and south legs of the A64 Hopgrove Roundabout.

"A new through road would be added to allow vehicles travelling north to travel straight across the roundabout rather than having to go around it. This would improve connectivity to the A1237 (York Outer Ring Road) as traffic travelling north would no longer need to use the westbound roundabout.

"A new left-turn slip lane from Hopgrove Roundabout towards Malton Road is also included, heading north. For Options C and D, traffic would no longer be able to access the existing A64 from Hopgrove Junction as the existing A64 would be capped at the southern end. Traffic looking to join the existing A64 would do so via a new junction at Towthorpe Moor Lane.

"New traffic light-controlled crossings would deliver safer and more convenient crossing places for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised users. These facilities would connect with existing routes to the south of the junction."

All options would take 2-3 years to complete.

The consultation closes on September 5. To take part and find out more, there are several information events, including: Friday 12 August, 2pm-8pm New Earswick Folk Hall,

Hawthorn Terrace York, YO32 4AQ and Tuesday 23 August, 2pm-8pm The Milton Rooms Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LX.

You can also fill in a response form online at https://highwaysengland.citizenspace.com/he/a64-hopgrove/

Option A

- The existing single carriageway would be dualled from a point 500m north of Hopgrove Junction up to the existing dual carriageway at Barton-le-Willows, avoiding properties wherever possible.

- All existing right turns on this section of the road would be removed and traffic would be able to exit left only. The three major junctions would provide road bridges to allow vehicles to cross the carriageway.

- Access to the dual carriageway would be through a limited number of junctions. Junctions are proposed at the following locations (south to north):-

1 Highwayman Café and other local access

2 Towthorpe Moor Lane

3 York Biotech Campus, providing access to the

Campus and Sand Hutton

4 Claxton and Scotchman Lane

- Junctions 2, 3 and 4 would be accessed via a left turn only and provide a bridge over the carriageway. These are called grade-separated junctions. Junction 1 would be a left in, left out junction on both carriageways (north and south) but no bridge will be provided, meaning traffic can only travel in one direction when exiting the junctions.

- Some direct accesses onto the A64 for a number of residents and businesses would be closed to improve safety. Instead, access to these premises would be available via new links to local road network.

Option C

- A new dual carriageway would be constructed from a point 500m north of Hopgrove Junction to a point adjacent to Merricote Farm. This part of the new carriageway would run parallel to the A64. This option would then cross to the east of the existing A64, close to the village of Claxton, before re-joining the existing dual carriageway near Barton-le-Willows.

- Access to the new road would be through a limited number of junctions. Left-turn junctions with bridges over the carriageway (grade-separated junctions) are proposed at the following locations (south to north):-

1 Towthorpe Moor Lane, providing access to

existing A64 and Sandy Lane.

2 Existing A64, giving access to Sand Hutton.

This option includes three left in, left out T-junctions.

These junctions would allow traffic coming from the

minor road to turn left only onto the dual carriageway.

As such, right turns, which would require a gap in the

central reservation and enable dangerous right-turns

across oncoming traffic, are not possible at these

junctions. These junctions would be situated at the

following locations:

3 Whinny Lane

4 Huckleberry’s American Diner, giving access to

Harton

5 Existing A64, giving access to Flaxton via

Scotchman Lane

-Access to properties located on either side of the new road would be maintained via new connections to the local road network, linking to the location of new junctions. Because a new dual carriageway will be built, this will allow the current A64 to be used as a local access road.

- Traffic originating from the existing A64 would access Hopgrove Junction via the new dual carriageway, which can be accessed through any of the junctions.

Option D

- Option D begins the same as Option C but continues to run northwest in parallel with the current A64. It re-joins the existing A64 briefly around the Scotchmans Lane Junction. Option D then separates from the current A64 for a short stretch, before re-joining it approximately 1km south of the A64/Steelmore Lane Junction.

- Access to the new road would be through a limited number of junctions. Junctions are proposed at the following locations (south to north):-

1 Towthorpe Moor Lane, providing access to

existing A64 and Sandy Lane

2 Existing A64, giving access to Scotchman Lane

and Claxton

- These junctions would be accessed via a left-turn only and provide a bridge over the carriageway. These are called grade-separated junctions.

- Access to properties that are located on either side of the new road would be maintained via new connections to the local road network, linking to the location of new junctions.

- Because a new dual carriageway would be built, this would allow the current A64 to be used as a local access road.