A water company says it will be fixing a collapsed culvert and damaged sewer which has closed the main A646 Halifax Road at Charlestown between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

Yorkshire Water says teams will be working extended hours to repair the damage and diversions that have been set up will need to stay in place “for at least a week.”

Diversions include the M62 motorway for HGVs and, for other vehicles, via the Greater Manchester town of Littleborough which has road links to the two Calderdale towns.

Meanwhile, Calderdale Council is stressing that shops and businesses in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge are still open for business and accessible, providing detours are used.

The initial signage in place at Todmorden town centre at the weekend – extensive signage now in place tells people Todmorden and Hebden Bridge are “open for business”

The road has been closed since Friday night (December 13) and as the issue is deep underground the precautions have to be taken, said a Yorkshire Water spokesperson.

They said: “We have done our best to get everything we need to site over the weekend to ensure a speedy fix of both the culvert, which usually falls under council responsibility, and the damaged sewer.

“We have broken ground and will repair both assets, to make sure everything is back to normal as soon as possible. Our contractors will also be working an extended working window between 7am and 8pm every day.

“The issue is deep underground, so to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers, we need to keep the diversion in place for at least a week, unless any unexpected complications arise.”

Businesses in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and those in between the towns, remain open and trading as normal whilst the road remains fully closed, says the council, adding there is currently “no timescale for reopening.”

Diversions are in place – the HGV route is via the M62, and local traffic is being diverted via the A58 through Littleborough.

Calderdale Council is urging people to follow the signed routes, to avoid additional problems for local communities, as the rural, narrow roads are not suitable for heavy volumes of traffic.

The council has placed extensive signage on surrounding routes to advise of the closure point – and remind people businesses remain open.

Hebden Bridge, and as far as Stony Lane, can be reached from the Halifax side, and people can access as far as Charlestown from the Todmorden side.

The pavement is currently passable for pedestrians at the closure point, but there is no access for any vehicles, says the council.

West Yorkshire Metro has been informed and there are diversions or service changes for bus services and school buses.

The council continues to liaise with Yorkshire Water and is requesting regular updates on the work and potential timescales, said Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney.

“We absolutely understand how disruptive this emergency road closure is, and as a resident I know that people living and working in the area are concerned about the timing and duration of the closure,” she said.

“We’re doing all we can to advise people that businesses are still open as normal and would appreciate people’s support, especially at this busy time of year. Our towns can still be accessed up to the closure point and trains are running as normal.

“We have also increased signage advising of diversion routes and specific locations of the closure, going well beyond national guidelines to give people as much information as possible and to try and minimise impacts on local communities.