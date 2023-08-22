All Sections
A65 Gargrave collision: Police confirm 18-year-old motorcyclist has died in crash in the Yorkshire Dales

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man injured in a collision on the A65 last Friday has now died.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:29 BST

The motorcyclist, from the local area, was struck by a vehicle on the A65 at Gargrave on August 18 at 8.10am.

Two other vehicles were involved, a blue Kia Rio and an orange Ford Ranger, and their drivers were both unhurt and have spoken to police.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are reappealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident or captured dashcam footage to contact us.

A65 GargraveA65 Gargrave
"The collision took place on the A65 south of Gargrave and involved the drivers of a blue Kia Rio and an orange Ford Ranger and the motorcyclist, who was riding a white Yamaha motorcycle with a black seat and fairings.

"The drivers of the other two vehicles were uninjured and are assisting police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"If you were travelling along the A65 at the time of the collision and have information which would help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12230155197.”

The victim was heading towards Skipton and the two other vehicles were travelling towards Gargrave.