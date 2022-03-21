A650 Bingley bypass: More speed cameras could be installed on road being treated like a 'race track'

Coun Geoff Winnard (Cons, Bingley) raised his concerns about the A650 at a meeting of Bradford Council on Tuesday, and asked Council bosses if more speed cameras could be installed on the road.

He was told that the council was working with police, and that an assessment which could lead to extra speed cameras on the road, was being carried out.

Following the council meeting, Coun Winnard said: “It’s time for action to be taken to reduce dangerous speeding on the Bingley bypass.

“Speeding is long term problem on this stretch of road but at times in the evening, the Bingley bypass is used like a race track.

“I am really concerned that someone is going to get killed unless more action is taken to address this.

In response to local concerns I have raised this with local police who I know have been doing what they can to enforce the speed limit but they cannot be permanently be stationed on the road side.