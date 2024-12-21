A major road linking North Yorkshire and Cumbria has been closed due to high winds.

The A66 between the A1(M) at Scotch Corner and the M6 in Cumbria has been closed in both directions to all vehicles due to the strong winds.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and to consider using a different route, such as the A69.

A statement from National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “The A66 between North Yorkshire (A1M) and Cumbria (M6) is closed in both directions to all vehicles due to strong winds.

“Road users travelling across the Pennines are advised to plan ahead and consider alternate routes such as the A69.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

It comes as the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Yorkshire across the course of the weekend.

Scotch Corner

The warning, which is in place until Sunday, says people should expect delays to all modes of transport and the possibility of power cuts.

The Met Office’s forecast for the weekend says: “Rain clears eastwards during the morning to sunshine and blustery showers, these often heavy with a chance of hail, and probably turning wintry across upland areas by evening. Becoming very windy, and feeling cold.

“A very windy night with frequent, blustery showers over the Pennines. Showers will be wintry over hills. Some clear spells and drier in eastern areas.