A major road in North Yorkshire is set to be closed due to the high winds the Met Office said could reach 70mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways has taken the decision to close the A66 to highsided vehicles, citing Met office wind warning as the reason for it.

The A66 is closed in both directions to high sided and vulnerable vehicles between the A1M (Scotch Corner) and the M6 (Penrith) due to strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affected road users wishing to travel across the Pennines have been advised, by National Highways, to “plan ahead and consider alternate routes such as the A69”.

This comes after the Met Office released a yellow weather warning or the weekend ahead, with high winds to batter Yorkshire on Sunday (Feb 23).

On Friday (Feb 21), strong winds and rain, persistent across some western hills, and drier intervals most frequent in the east.

A66 | Google Maps

A southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has said the speed could reach as high as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.