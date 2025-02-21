A66 closure: Major Yorkshire road to be closed in both directions due to high winds as Met Office issues weather warning
National Highways has taken the decision to close the A66 to highsided vehicles, citing Met office wind warning as the reason for it.
The A66 is closed in both directions to high sided and vulnerable vehicles between the A1M (Scotch Corner) and the M6 (Penrith) due to strong winds.
Affected road users wishing to travel across the Pennines have been advised, by National Highways, to “plan ahead and consider alternate routes such as the A69”.
This comes after the Met Office released a yellow weather warning or the weekend ahead, with high winds to batter Yorkshire on Sunday (Feb 23).
On Friday (Feb 21), strong winds and rain, persistent across some western hills, and drier intervals most frequent in the east.
A southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph.
The Met Office has said the speed could reach as high as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.
Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.
